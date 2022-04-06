Wednesday’s report: There have been 25 deaths, 20 through reconciliation of data, reported since Wednesday morning, with a total of 6,741 overall deaths attributed to Covid-19.
In its Wednesday monring report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 49-year-old female from Marion County, a 75-year-old male from Upshur County, an 81-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year-old male from Pendleton County, and a 75-year-old female from Pendleton County.
Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 81-year-old male from Nicholas County, an 82-year-old male from Randolph County, a 60-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old female from Taylor County, an 81-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 98-year-old female from Cabell County, a 60-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 88-year-old male from Fayette County, a 47-year-old female from Barbour County, an 80-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year-old male from Upshur County, a 62-year-old male from Mercer County, a 73-year-old male from Boone County, a 79-year-old female from McDowell County, an 84-year-old female from Upshur County, a 76-year-old female from Preston County, a 52-year-old male from Pendleton County, a 77-year-old male from Randolph County, and an 85-year-old female from Monongalia County. These deaths range from January 2022 to March 2022, with five deaths occurring in January, October and December 2021.