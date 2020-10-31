Despite Covid surge, less distance learning required on W.Va. map

Despite a continuing surge of Covid-19 cases across the state, the number of school districts forced into distance learning for the week ahead fell from eight to six on Saturday with the release of the latest color-coded map from the Department of Education.
Wyoming County is one of the six, landing in orange – an improvement from red last week. The county benefited from a lower daily positive test rate of 5.81 in the latest update from the state even as its infection rate remains the highest in West Virginia at 63.74, deep into red which starts at 25 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average.
The state map, which reflects the degree of virus transmission within each of the state’s 55 counties, uses a graduated color code of green (the least restrictive), to yellow, to gold, to orange and finally to red.
Mingo County was the lone red county in the state with both metrics – infection rate and positive test percentage – in the most restrictive category.
Raleigh County was safely in yellow in the Saturday map, but its infection rate – at 25.32 – was in red. Its positive test percent was at 3.64, well below orange which starts at 5.0 percent.
The county added 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Saturday report, leading all nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market. Collectively, those counties added 68 cases on Saturday, leaving them 1,439 above where they were on Oct. 1, a 63.5 percent spike.
Mercer County’s daily number jumped by 13, pushing its total to 794. On Oct. 1, it had 364 total cases.
Like Raleigh County, Mercer, too, was in yellow despite having a 30.63 – red – infection rate.
Wyoming continued to struggle with controlling its outbreak, adding 10 more cases on Saturday.
Elsewhere around the region, Fayette County (in green) added seven cases, Greenbrier (green) added six, Monroe (gold) and Summers (yellow) counties each added four cases, McDowell (green) added two and Nicholas (green) added one.
Monroe County’s numbers were perilously close to falling into orange. With a “red” infection rate of 41.97, its daily positive test rate was 4.71, just shy of orange territory.
The state added 470 confirmed cases on Saturday, a day after setting a daily record with 524 cases on Friday.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 24,460 total cases and 457 Covid-related deaths, including one from Fayette County and one from Summers County reported Saturday.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old man from Fayette County and a 70-year-old man from Summers County along with a 76-year-old woman from Logan County, a 78-year-old man from Cabell County, a 91-year-old man from Cabell County and a 79-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Testing will be held today, Sunday, Nov. 1, in Monroe County, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, and in Wyoming County from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Board of Education, 19 Park St., Pineville.
Cases per county: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,665), Boone (404), Braxton (71), Brooke (243), Cabell (1,526), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (794), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (143), Hancock (234), Hardy (108), Harrison (680), Jackson (410), Jefferson (622), Kanawha (3,799), Lewis (105), Lincoln (260), Logan (796), Marion (410), Marshall (404), Mason (179), McDowell (128), Mercer (794), Mineral (239), Mingo (648), Monongalia (2,348), Monroe (264), Morgan (156), Nicholas (191), Ohio (604), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (214), Putnam (952), Raleigh (855), Randolph (425), Ritchie (48), Roane (115), Summers (135), Taylor (172), Tucker (66), Tyler (48), Upshur (276), Wayne (612), Webster (36), Wetzel (205), Wirt (56), Wood (671), Wyoming (331).