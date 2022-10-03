While 10 Covid-related deaths, including three from the region, were added to the state’s tally since its last report on Friday, it is important to note that it took three days to hit that total.
Had it been a one-day count? Different story, but the narrative of Covid in West Virginia – for now, anyway – continues to be one of a pandemic in decline.
In its daily report on Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) counted 1,126 active Covid cases on Sunday, down 131 from Saturday and down 1,023 from a week ago Sunday.
The positive test rate jumped overnight to 9.07 on Sunday from 6.40 the day before, but had stayed in doubled digits for its seventh consecutive day, and was lower than last Sunday when it was at 10.36 percent.
Hospitalizations, while up on the Monday morning count to 196 from 178, remained below 200 for the second consecutive day and down 67 from the 263 that were counted a week ago Sunday.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit was up two to 27, but the 25 posted on Sunday was the lowest it had been since also posting 25 on June 30.
The number of patients on a ventilator ticked up one to 10.
In its daily report, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 24-year-old male from Mingo County, a 69-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old female from Grant County, a 76-year-old female from Wirt County, a 93-year-old female from Cabell County, an 85-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year-old male from Fayette County, an 81-year-old female from Wetzel County, and an 89-year-old female from Ohio County.
Overall, the state has now counted 7,426 Covid-related deaths since the highly infectious disease was first discovered in the state on March 17, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.