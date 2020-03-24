West Virginia is expecting delivery of 20,000 N-95 face masks Tuesday, with 10,000 more to be delivered on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice reported Monday night.
The mask protects against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Justice said the deliveries are part of an order for 100,000 masks which the state has already purchased, and the remainder of the masks are set to be delivered next week.
The governor said the state “has an order in the pipeline” for 500,000 more masks and is currently soliciting an additional 400,000 from another vendor.
“I don’t know if the 500,000 or the 400,000 is confirmed, but we are searching all over the world for masks, because it’s going to take millions,” he said.
West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general for the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), recently found some of the N-95 masks with a California vendor, Justice reported.
“I authorized him to buy them,” he reported. “I don’t know we’ve completed that transaction, but that place said they could possibly supply us up to a half a million a week, and so we’re really working it.
“We’re working it every direction we can.”
On Monday night, Justice investigated a report by a Raleigh County official that 18,000 masks were delivered on Friday to West Virginia and were sitting undelivered on a dock in Charleston.
Justice said that WV DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch and State Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy reported to him on Monday night that the report was a rumor.
“We’d be really happy if there were 18,000 sitting somewhere,” he said. “I’m sure we would not be happy it’s been setting out on a loading dock.
“It would make me really unhappy to find out that was the case, but what I’ve been reported to, it is just a rumor.
“There’s no truth to it, whatsoever. Any masks we have are secured.”
Justice said a COVID-19 state task force is focused strictly on soliciting medical supplies for West Virginia, in case of an outbreak of COVID-19. On Saturday, he said, he “amped up” the task force’s mission to secure medical equipment.
“(I) gave them directions, basically, if they ran up on a stumbling block, that it would come to me, and I would go to (President Donald Trump),” said Justice. “Everybody’s on it.
“We’re making real headway.”
The nation is facing a dire shortage of N-95 face masks, which protect against the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, a potentially deadly disease. Vice President Mike Pence said the federal government has ordered “hundreds of millions” of surgical face masks, but neither Pence nor President Trump knew when the masks would be available.
Pence has asked American construction companies to donate N-95 industrial masks to hospitals, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised medical workers of how they can survive a contagious outbreak without proper face masks.
In West Virginia, Charleston Area Medical Center, which Justice said now uses 70,000 masks each week, Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley ARH Hospital have suspended elective and non-emergency surgeries in an effort to conserve surgical masks and medical equipment, in case of a breakout of COVID-19. Justice announced on March 19 that the state had bought 100,000 N-95 masks from a private company for $575,000, in an effort to protect state health care workers, emergency first responders and others.
Justice planned for 30,000 to go to emergency responders and 70,000 to go to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for distribution.
West Virginia’s Center for Threat Preparedness sent a letter earlier this month to federal officials to alert them that the amount of protective equipment provided by the government for health care workers had been woefully inadequate at only 12 percent of what was requested by the state, according to a MetroNews report.
“The letter says West Virginia requested 160,000 N-85 masks, and the state was notified it would receive almost 18,000,” MetroNews reported. “When a shipment arrived this week, it included only 2,200.”
West Virginia had requested 42,000 surgical face masks and got zero, according to the letter.
Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver said Monday night that Raleigh County has not yet received any supplies from the state.
“They have received nothing from the state,” Tolliver said. “They were told today the state hasn’t received nothing from Homeland Security or anything else — no masks, no nothing.
“The state has not received it,” said Tolliver. “There was nothing on the loading docks down at the warehouse.
“The only thing is, EOC, tomorrow, is giving out wipes and some surgical masks to the fire departments and EMS and sheriff’s department and city police.
“But anything from the state, they have not received one thing from the state.”
Throughout the nation, doctors and hospital administrators have reported that they face an extreme and concerning shortage of masks.
Local nurses and nursing home workers have also reported a severe shortage of the N-95 mask.
Beckley physician Dr. Ayne Amjad demonstrated to Facebook users over the weekend how to turn brassieres into face masks that offer some protection.
Only the N-95 mask protects against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
There were 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases total in West Virginia on Monday evening, up four from Sunday.