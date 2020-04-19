About 64 million households across the nation are receiving a paper questionnaire as the U.S. Census Bureau continues to ensure responding is easier than ever. Of the nation’s households, 46.2 percent have already responded to the 2020 Census. The remaining households will receive the paper questionnaire.
While nearly half of all households have responded online to the 2020 Census, some may prefer to receive a paper questionnaire. Census takers will also follow up with all households that do not respond on their own.
Households receiving the paper questionnaire can still respond online or by phone, or they can return it by mail in the enclosed envelope. They can choose to respond online at 2020census.gov in English or 12 other languages or receive assistance through language guides and videos available in 59 languages. When you respond online, use the Census ID from the letter or provide your address.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers for public services and infrastructure like hospitals, emergency response, schools and bridges over the next 10 years.
— U.S. Census Bureau