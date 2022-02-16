Wednesday’s report: The number of people across the region infected by Covid-19 was falling off the table in the state’s Tuesday report, driving a statewide decline by plunging 646 active cases to 1,156 – about one-third of where the total stood on Feb. 1.
State officials have been saying that they expected the numbers to fall – and for deaths to remain stubbornly high. And that is what is happening as the Omicron variant of the highly infectious disease loses its punch here and across the country.
The decline in actives in the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market was responsible for much of the decline in cases across the state, as actives in West Virginia fell 680 from 5,951 to 5,271, according to the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Raleigh County saw its actives total fall from 371 to 306, and Mercer County’s total fell from 357 to 239 – a precipitous 33 percent drop in one day.
On the other side of the ledger, deaths remained elevated – at 37 statewide in the Wednesday report, including four from Mercer County, pushing its total to 239.
The daily positive test rate dropped to 10.48 percent, down from 16.95 percent in the Tuesday report, but still in double digits where it has remained since Dec. 24, 2021.
Covid hospitalizations across the state fell from 804 to 792, but intensive care unit cases stayed level at 193 and the number of patients on a ventilator fell by three to 118.
In its Wednesday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old female from Mercer County, a 63-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 47-year-old female from Wirt County, a 63-year-old female from Jackson County, a 70-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year-old male from Mingo County, a 67-year-old female from Mercer County, a 73-year-old female from Cabell County, an 85-year-old female from Putnam County, a 63-year-old female from Mercer County, an 84-year-old female from Cabell County, a 54-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old female from Cabell County, a 62-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year-old female from Mineral County, a 96-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 95-year-old female from Tyler County, a 77-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old female from Boone County, an 82-year-old female from Marshall County, a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, a 72-year-old male from Upshur County, a 54-year-old male from Mercer County, a 94-year-old female from Wood County, a 78-year-old male from Mercer County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Brooke County, an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year-old male from Wirt County, an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old male from Harrison County and an 87-year-old female from Cabell County.