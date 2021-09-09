As school boards across the state and region debate whether to mandate masks for anyone entering a school, data from the West Virginia Hospital Association show 3 percent of new Covid-19 hospitalizations from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4 were among those younger than 20 years old.
Last year at this time, the corresponding number was 1 percent of Covid admissions, according to a spokesperson for the WVHA.
The increase is not peculiar to West Virginia.
On Thursday, a newly released national study by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services showed that the number of children admitted to a hospital with Covid-19 had risen to the highest levels reported to date. Nearly 30,000 children had been hospitalized in the U.S. with Covid in August.
Throughout the pandemic’s run in West Virginia, 41,812 children have been infected by the disease. That represents 20.6 percent, or one in five, of the 203,404 people who have contracted the highly contagious disease, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources database.
Of those under the age of 21, the age bracket of 16 to 20 has been infected the most, 8.80 percent of the state’s total.
On Wednesday, both Wyoming and Raleigh county school districts implemented mask mandates. Fayette County, too, has a mandate in place.
The percentage of children who have been infected by Covid is roughly the same across The Register-Herald’s nine-county market.
In Raleigh County, 20.55 percent of all reported Covid infections have been by those under the age of 20. In Wyoming County, the percentage is 23.50 while in Fayette County it is 21.77.
The DHHR website does not share hospitalization statistics – admittance, intensive care unit and intubations – for children.
Pediatric hospitalizations across the country, driven by a record rise in coronavirus infections among children, have swelled, according to reporting by The New York Times, overwhelming children’s hospitals and intensive care units.
State-level vaccination coverage appears to be making a difference, the newspaper reports. States with the highest vaccination rates in the country have seen relatively flat pediatric hospital admissions for Covid-19 so far, while states with the lowest vaccine coverage, like West Virginia, have child hospital admissions that are around four times as high.
Duke University School of Medicine, meanwhile, has worked with North Carolina school districts and charter schools for the past year in determining the effectiveness of mitigating factors in schools, primarily of vaccines and mask wearing. What researchers discovered is that vaccinations were the best way to prevent Covid-19, but universal masking is a close second.
Dr. Kanecia Zimmerman, an associate professor of pediatrics at the Duke University School of Medicine, wrote in an Op-Ed piece for The New York Times, “with masking in place, in-school learning is safe and more effective than remote instruction, regardless of community rates of infection.”
And while Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., has been reluctant to institute a statewide mask mandate for schools, the city of Los Angeles will become the first major school district in the U.S. to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students 12 and older who are attending class in person.
Covid numbers continued rising in the Thursday report by the DHHR.
West Virginia added 20 more Covid-related deaths, according to the DHHR, including a 70-year-old male from Greenbrier County, and a 93-year-old female and a 65-year old female from Mercer County. The youngest person on the list was a 34-year-old from Randolph County.
The cumulative number of Covid-related deaths is 3,189.
With 1,746 new Covid cases, the state’s number of active cases jumped to 22,972. That is up 757 from the Wednesday report and up 4,795 cases, or 26.4 percent, from one week ago, Sept. 1.
The state’s positive test rate came in at 10.70 percent, the eighth time since Aug. 28 and the fourth consecutive day the rate has been in double digits.
The cumulative rate is up to 5.40 percent.