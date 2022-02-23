Wednesday’s report: A troubling but anticipated trend is playing out in the daily Covid statistics compiled by the Department of Health and Human Resources: While most numbers related to prevalence of the disease are in retreat to one degree or another, deaths continue to mount.
In the Wednesday report, 31 deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, pushing the state’s cumulative total to 6,250. Eleven of the deaths were from the nine-country region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market – five of them in Raleigh County, which has counted 300 Covid-related deaths since the coronavirus was first identified in the state two years ago on March 17.
Experts have said all along that deaths – essentially, the last step in the process absent recovery – would be the last number to turn lower.
Regionally, 1,182 deaths have been recorded with Mercer (243), Fayette (172), and Greenbrier (139) joining Raleigh above the century mark. In the more sparsely populated counties, the numbers are less: Wyoming (93), Nicholas (88), McDowell (62), Summers (46) and Monroe (39).
Gov. Jim Justice was focused on the good news at the pandemic press briefing on Wednesday.
“We’re really making improvement,” Justice said. “We are making some progress, but I ask everyone to still not forget the West Virginians we’ve lost.”
The governor said that in the last month, total active cases statewide had decreased by more than 83 percent.
Since nearing peak capacity in early February, Justice said, West Virginia’s hospitals have also seen a precipitous drop-off in the number of patients with severe cases of Covid-19. Overall hospitalizations are down 46 percent since the most recent peak, the governor said, while ICU patients and patients on ventilators are down 43 percent in the same timeframe.
In the daily report, the positive test rate plunged on Tuesday to 6.84 percent from 9.22 percent on Monday. That was the first time since Oct. 29, 2021, that the daily number came in lower than the cumulative test rate. As such, the cumulative rate has been setting a daily record each and every day – until Tuesday when it stood at 8.39 percent, just a tick down from 8.40 percent on Monday.
Active cases fell to 3,574, down from 4,028 the previous day, and hospitalizations were down to 596, a drop of 44 from Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units was off by 16, down to 135, and the number of patients on a ventilator was down five to 78.
In its Wednesday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old male from Boone County, a 66-year-old female from Morgan County, a 67-year-old male from Logan County, a 23-year-old female from Jackson County, an 81-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 56-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 90-year-old male from Jackson County, an 86-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 34-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year-old female from Clay County, a 65-year-old male from Mercer County, a 90-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 93-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year-old male from Harrison County, a 90-year-old male from Jackson County, a 77-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 59-year-old female from Barbour County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year-old female from Mercer County, a 65-year-old female from Tyler County, a 72-year-old female from Logan County, an 81-year-old male from Randolph County, a 70-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year-old female from Ohio County, a 69-year-old male from Harrison County, and an 84-year-old female from Raleigh County.