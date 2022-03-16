Wednesday’s report: Covid-related deaths remained relatively high in the state’s Wednesday report as the Department of Health and Human Resources counted 24 more people had become victims of the highly infectious disease, including a 101-year-old woman from Beckley and a dozen others from the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market.
The daily tally pushes West Virginia’s cumulative death count to 6,622.
Other Covid indicators were more encouraging.
The number of active cases fell below 1,000 to 872, a decline of 220 in a single day. And the daily positive test rate slipped to 2.46 percent from 3.49 percent for the eighth consecutive day that metric has come in below 5 percent.
Hospitalizations were down by seven to 255, the number of patients in an intensive care unit rose by one to 72, and the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support stayed at 43.
Also in the Wednesday report, the DHHR reported that 259 more people had been fully vaccinated in the past day.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old female from Fayette County, a 67-year-old female from Mercer County, a 74-year-old male from Putnam County, an 83-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 75-year-old male from Fayette County, a 39-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year-old male from Logan County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year-old male from Fayette County, a 77-year-old female from Fayette County, a 73-year-old male from McDowell County, a 77-year-old male from Logan County, an 87-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old female from Fayette County, a 69-year-old female from McDowell County, a 73-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year-old female from Cabell County, an 89-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year-old male from Lewis County, an 80-year-old male from Mason County, an 82-year-old male from Marshall County, a 101-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 78-year-old male from Harrison County.