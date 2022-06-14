Even as active Covid cases continued to fall, deaths related to the highly infectious disease added another 12 – including three from Fayette County – to the state’s overall tally, now at 7,013.
Also moving higher was the positve test rate, which jumped back into double digits at 11.80 percent from 9.54 percent in the Monday report.
The rate has moved higher each day since last Friday when it read 5.52 percent. The last time it was below 5 percent was May 1 when it came in at 4.93 percent.
Active cases stayed below 2,000 for a second straight day, with a report of 1,854 cases on Monday following a reported 1,989 on Sunday.
Hospitalizations saw a significant one-day decline, falling from 218 to 203, but still remained above 200 for the sixth consecutive day.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit fell to 25 in the Tuesday report, down from 26 the day before. And the number of patients on a ventilator ticked down to four, its lowest point in almost two years, having hit three on July 3, 2020, according to the online database compiled by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Fayette County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old male from Fayette County, a 93-year-old male from Harrison County, and a 74-year-old male from Fayette County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 48-year-old male from Mercer County, an 88-year-old female from Ohio County, an 85-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 60-year-old male from Cabell County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, an 87-year-old female from Ohio County, and a 70-year-old female from Randolph County. These deaths range from February through May 2022, with two deaths occurring in December 2021.