Deaths cut through feel-good numbers of Covid in retreat

Feel-good statistics showing Covid in hasty retreat in the Mountain State clashed with a more sombre reading of the state’s death count which added 39 fatalities in the Wednesday report, pushing the state’s cumulative total to 5,939.
And just as what is happening in the state is also playing out across the country as the seven-day average of deaths during the Omicron surge has reached 2,600 in recent days, according to The Washington Post tracker, the highest level the country has seen in a year.
Deaths is typically the last major metric to crest in a viral surge.
Active Covid cases in West Virginia fell from 9,056 to 8,339 in the previous 24 hours, and from 11,491 on Feb. 1 – one week ago Tuesday. The number of cases is down by nearly 62 percent since Jan. 22 when it reported 21,717 cases, the high of the Omicron surge.
The daily positive test rate, which has remained stubbornly high, fell to 14.43 in the new report, still elevated but down from 19.58 in the Tuesday report and drawing closer to single digits where it has not been since Dec. 24, 2021, when it was recorded at 9.78 percent.
During Wednesday’s press briefing, Gov. Justice expressed cautious optimism about the state’s improving Covid case numbers, while continuing to urge all citizens to get vaccinated.
“Slowly but surely, our numbers are getting a little bit better,” Gov. Justice said. “But I still feel that if you aren’t vaccinated, or if you are but you haven’t gotten your booster shot, you’re making a great big mistake.”
Of the state’s population of about 1.8 million people, 53.3 percent are considered fully vaccinated, according to the online database managed by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The site also shows 40.7 percent of the state’s vaccinated have received a booster.
Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, said Wednesday that the United States is exiting “the full-blown pandemic phase” of the coronavirus crisis.
Across the country, Covid cases declined 44 percent in the past week, according to a Washington Post tracker. Hospitalizations related to Covid-19 also declined over the same period.
In West Virginia, the number of patients being treated for Covid in a hospital totaled 906 in the Wednesday report, down from 948 since Tuesday’s report and down 17.4 percent from a record 1,097 one week ago on Wed., Feb. 2.
Active cases across The Register-Herald’s primary market of nine counties were at 2,135 in the Wednesday report, down 27.6 percent from 2,947 reported one week ago and down 45.2 percent from 3,897 reported Jan. 30.
Raleigh County’s active cases have fallen from 743 on Feb. 1 to 509 in the Wednesday report, a 31.5 percent decline.
Over the same time, active cases in all other regional counties are falling as well with Fayette down from 649 to 360, Greenbrier from 399 to 236, McDowell from 221 to 154, Mercer from 573 to 443, Monroe from 164 to 86, Nicholas from 277 to 129, Summers from 101 to 74 and Wyoming from 212 to 144.
In its Wednesday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old male from Wood County, a 68-year-old male from Cabell County, a 99-year-old male from Barbour County, an 82-year-old male from Harrison County, a 66-year-old female from Mason County, a 94-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year-old female from Harrison County, a 52-year-old male from Wood County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old female from Wood County, a 70-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 87-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old male from Nicholas County, an 87-year-old female from Wirt County, a 43-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year-old male from Mason County, an 83-year-old female from Putnam County, a 72-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 72-year-old male from Putnam County, a 63-year-old male from Upshur County, a 56-year-old male from Fayette County, a 92-year-old male from Wood County, a 79-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 75-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 20-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 50-year-old female from Calhoun County, a 76-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old female from Preston County, a 65-year-old male from Wood County, an 83-year-old male from Mercer County, a 77-year-old male from Barbour County, an 83-year-old female from Marshall County and a 71-year-old male from Mason County.