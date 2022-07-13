Wednesday’s report: Deaths were back in play in the state’s daily pandemic report on Wednesday after pausing the day prior in the wake of 22 deaths recorded over the weekend.
The Wednesday report said eight more people in West Virginia had died of Covid-related complications, pushing the overall total to 7,099.
Hospitalizations continued their upward trend, jumping from 306 to 330 in the latest report – and that is up from 224 one week ago.
The positive test rate remained in double digits for a fourth consecutive day at 10.37 percent, but Tuesday’s reported rate of 38.12 percent was corrected without explanation to 17.69 by officials at the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHRR).
Active Covid cases fell for a second straight day, down to 2,780 from 2,817 reported Tuesday and 2,858 reported Monday. It was the fourth consecutive day above 2,000 for the metric and the 15th day in the last 16 above that mark.