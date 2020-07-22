An unidentified 79-year-old man from Fayette County has died from Covid-19 related causes, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
He became the state’s 102nd fatality linked to the disease.
Statewide, the cumulative positive test rate ticked up to 2.21 percent as the daily test rate came in at 2.48 percent. The DHHR reported 89 positive lab results out of 3,584 tests.
In southern West Virginia, Raleigh County’s numbers continued to climb with six more cases, pushing its total to 114. Fayette County’s numbers jumped by six to 107 while Greenbrier, Monroe, Wyoming and McDowell counties counties each added one confirmed case of Covid-19.
In total, the DHHR reported Wednesday that 247,291 lab results received for COVID-19, with 5,461 total cases.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (568/19), Boone (63/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (40/1), Cabell (251/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (34/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (66/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (148/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (271/5), Kanawha (584/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (35/0), Logan (53/0), Marion (142/4), Marshall (87/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (76/0), Mineral (83/2), Mingo (71/2), Monongalia (775/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (210/0), Pendleton (24/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (114/4), Randolph (200/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (34/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (164/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (205/11), Wyoming (12/0).
