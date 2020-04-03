Crime trends during pandemic will shift beyond common street crime

With the novel coronavirus pandemic keeping Americans indoors, preliminary data suggests it has led to a decrease in crime.
But one crime expert at West Virginia University cautions that “every crisis is an opportunity for people to discover themselves, and to reveal who they are to others.”
“With so few people going out and the streets so empty and so many stores shuttered, it is not surprising that in many places the number of reported street crimes has declined,” said Henry Brownstein, distinguished research professor of sociology, who has authored several books and journal articles on crime and violence, drug markets and drugs and society.
“But not all crime is street crime.”
Brownstein said the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a breeding ground for other types of criminal behavior, namely for opportunists taking advantage of the climate of panic and fear.
Attorneys general across the U.S. have been busy investigating numerous price-gouging claims, and online retailers like Amazon and eBay have cracked down on sellers jacking up the prices of products such as masks and hand sanitizer.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are also investigating stock trades by members of Congress that were made before the market plummeted from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Brownstein, who previously worked at the National Institute of Justice under the DOJ, said the lawmakers may have traded stocks for personal gain based on information they received about coronavirus at nonpublic hearings.
Brownstein also expressed concerns that an uptick in domestic violence incidents could occur with more people staying at home.
“When families are confined to their homes, it becomes more apparent that home is not a safe place for everyone,” he said.
“Women and children who are routinely abused and assaulted in their own homes are left alone with their abuser.”
In addition, the FBI is predicting a surge in hate crime incidents against Asians and Asian-Americans. A recent federal intelligence report stated that the FBI based its assessment on a portion of the public associating COVID-19 with China and Asian populations.