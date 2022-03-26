Cases of Covid and related hospitalizations in West Virginia continue to fall, but a “potential storm is on the horizon” with another variant.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 Czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday the decline in Covid numbers is a “cause for celebration,” and “we want to make sure we retain this really good position from a Covid perspective.”
However, what is happening with the Omicron BA.2 or (stealth) variant here and in Europe creates caution.
The variant continues to grow in the U.S., making up 35 percent of the total cases, but a “much higher” percent is most likely with new cases.
“Over a period of time it will become the dominant variant in the U.S. and in West Virginia,” he said.
Marsh said the UK is seeing more cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the variant and they are “more heavily vaccinated and boosted” than the U.S. or West Virginia.
But research continues to show those who are fully vaccinated and boosted are mostly protected from severe complications from the stealth variant if they contract it, he added. “In Denmark, not having the booster played in important role in allowing people to get infected, particularly in older people.”
“We do see a potential storm is on the horizon with the Omicron BA.2 variant,” Marsh said. “Now is the time to prepare yourself and your family members … so go get the vaccine and booster.”
Marsh also said results of the second booster (fourth shot) still look good and he expects that shot may be available in this country soon.
Justice, who read a list of 88 new Covid deaths Friday bringing the total to 6,739, said no one wants to become a statistic, a “victim of something you can do something about right now.”
If the variant is the “real deal, there will be more people get sick and there will be more people die,” he said.
The vaccinations and boosters lower the risk of hospitalizations substantially, he added, and reduce the chance of dying so low it is “off the charts.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said only 12 cases of the BA.2 variant have been detected in West Virginia so far, but she had no information on whether any have been hospitalized or how many were vaccinated.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, said vaccinations have “slowed down dramatically” but the task force continues to try to get West Virginians vaccinated and boosted.
He also said the task force is doing “due diligence” and following exercises on what would be needed should the state have a significant surge of the Omicron BA.2 variant.
Hoyer pointed out that during the course of World War II, 218,000 West Virginians served in the military and 5,830 from this state were killed in combat operations.
“Almost a thousand more people have died from Covid in a shorter period of time,” he said of the Covid deaths in the state.