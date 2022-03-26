Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.