charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 8 that here have been 26 deaths – including six from Raleigh County – reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 7,976 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 98-year-old female from Harrison County, an 88-year-old male from Fayette County, an 88-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 90-year-old male from Wood County, a 74-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old male from Harrison County, a 61-year-old female from Putnam County, an 81-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 96-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old female from Jackson County, an 82-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 96-year-old male from Mason County, an 82-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old male from Marion County, an 88-year-old male from Ohio County, a 62-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Raleigh County, and an 87-year-old male from Boone County.
