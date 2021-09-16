charleston — “It didn’t have to happen.”
On Aug. 9, Gov. Jim Justice held up the front page of USA Today which included that headline about the fourth surge taking hold of the country, a surge which could have been prevented with more widespread vaccinations, the article said.
Justice displayed the front page again during his pandemic briefing Wednesday, saying “a lot more people are going to die” before he announced another 58 Covid-related deaths in the state since Monday.
A peak in the Delta variant surge had not yet been reached, he said, and anyone who has not been vaccinated is “running a big risk.”
An “overwhelming” percentage of those dying and in ICU hospital beds with the virus are unvaccinated, he said, and the vaccination is the “only way to end it” and prevent another surge.
Once again, he said it is now a “disease of the unvaccinated,” repeating another line in the USA Today article, “We are failing one another.”
The numbers keep increasing, he said, with active cases almost 28,000.
Hospitalizations from Covid set another new record, rising to 893 Wednesday with 275 in ICUs and 160 on ventilators in the state.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said state hospitals are close to capacity and a critically ill patient from North Carolina looking for needed care in West Virginia was turned down.
Many hospitals in the state have also “closed beds because of staffing issues,” he said, with each hospital managing its own care for non-essential procedures and other services based on what they can do without jeopardizing critical care.
Karen Bowling, Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO, said Monday a triage system is in place at the hospital’s Emergency Department and some patients may be screened in an ambulance and stay in that bed until one is available in the ER.
The goal is to provide the needed care for all patients, she said, but there are times when all ICU beds in the state are full and when a bed becomes available it may not be at PCH.
“We are going to continue to take excellent care of our patients,” she said, but the pandemic is not over and state statistics show record numbers of people in the hospitals, ICUs and on ventilators.
“The best way you can help us is to go get vaccinated,” wear masks, avoid crowds and use basic mitigation measures.
Bowling urged everyone to avoid coming to the ER unless it is an acute illness.
Mercer County schools are going to remote only learning for 10 days starting today because of school outbreaks, the surge and healthcare challenges.
On Wednesday, Mercer County reported 1,082 active cases, down slightly from Friday, but far more than the 42 in early July right before the Delta surge began.
The county has seen 138 Covid-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).