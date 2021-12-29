While it’s been just over a year since the introduction of the Covid vaccine, Covid testing, quarantines, masks and social distancing are far from a thing of the past and will likely continue to be a big part of 2022.
According to The Associated Press, new cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.
In West Virginia, cases of Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa at the end of November, have only recently popped up.
During a Tuesday press conference with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, MetroNews reported that Omicron cases are increasing.
“We have now jumped from three to 18 Omicron variant cases across the state, and it will surely skyrocket before this is over,” Justice said.
There are nine Omicron cases in Berkeley County, five in Monongalia County and one each in Fayette, Harrison, Kanawha and Marion counties.
In a statement to The Register-Herald Wednesday, Jill Berry Bowen, interim Beckley ARH CCEO, said the hospital is not making any changes due to the Omicron variant.
“While we are concerned about the Omicron variant moving into West Virginia we are not treating it differently than any other variant," Bowen said. “We remain vigilant in proper (personal protective equipment) usage, social distancing and hand hygiene. We continue to mask and encourage the public to be vigilant in these protocols, too. Our staff continue to monitor and manage medications for the care and treatment of all of our patients.”
She added that the hospital capacity at Beckley ARH is “nearly full.”
“About half of our admitted patient population are here for typical seasonal illnesses and the other half are Covid-19-related illness,” said Bowen, also pointing out that those hospitalized for Covid illnesses are mainly unvaccinated.
“What we are seeing is a disproportionate positivity, hospitalization and death due to Covid-related illnesses among the unvaccinated,” she said. “We all have a part to play in moving beyond the constraints of the pandemic and returning to a better quality of life. This is about the collective good. Please vaccinate.”
Bowen said the most important thing people can do to protect themselves, loved ones and the community is to get vaccinated.
“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19,” she said. “Vaccinations are currently available for anyone 5 years old and older. We suggest you speak with your pediatrician or local retail pharmacies about this important, additional vaccination to further protect your children.
“If you have completed the primary series of vaccinations, we strongly suggest the booster dose six months after the primary series. If you have completed the primary series of vaccinations and are immune-suppressed/compromised, a third dose will help protect you from Covid and its variants.”
On Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 9,478 active Covid-19 cases statewide and 18 new deaths, including an 80-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 75-year-old man from Raleigh County and a 93-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Across West Virginia, 13 counties have reported more than 200 active cases. Leading the pack is Berkeley County with 1,385 active cases, as of Wednesday, followed by Kanawha County (657) and Jefferson County (597).
Active cases in southern West Virginia fall behind the highest hit counties with Raleigh County reporting 375 active cases, Fayette County at 239 and Greenbrier County at 199, according to DHHR records.
Active cases in these counties have fluctuated greatly over the past holiday week, with the numbers dipping just before Christmas but climbing since then.
Dorian Swann, the site supervisor at a testing site in Greenbrier County at the state fairgrounds, said testing more than doubled over the holidays.
“We are normally averaging between about 20 to 30 (people) a day but after the holidays we’ve been averaging anywhere between 70 to 80 a day,” Swann said.
The Greenbrier County testing site is run by Maverick Health, which is based in Florida.
Testing was also up in Raleigh County.
“Testing for Covid-19 post-Christmas holiday was nearly double a typical Monday,” Bowen said. “We tested 121 people.”
Swann said people are choosing to get tested for a number of reasons. She said some are from out of town and are getting tested before attending family gatherings while others have already received a positive result from an at-home test and are looking to the testing site to confirm the diagnosis.
“The home tests are only running about 70 to 85 percent accuracy and there are a lot of false positives,” she said. “What we’re seeing is that when they get a positive, they want to confirm it with a 98.7 percent (accurate) PCR 2-day test.”
Swann said she can’t understand why people are taking the at-home test if they aren’t going to trust the results.
“Why not get our test in the beginning?” she said. “People want to know right then and there but then they don’t trust the results that they get.”
While it takes between 24 to 48 hours to get results, Swann, who has worked at the state fair testing site since mid-September, said the process of testing itself is quick and painless.
“I get a lot of people saying that they can’t believe how efficient and quick it is,” she said.
Swann said many people come prepared to present their ID and insurance, but neither are needed.
“They don’t need anything,” she said. “You don’t need your ID. You don’t need your health card, your insurance card. You just need to be able to read and write. It’s really quick and simple. It’s one page to fill out. You spit in a tube and you’re in and out.”
Typical hours for the Stair Fair of WV site at 891 Maplewood Ave. in Lewisburg are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
However, a few changes have been made to accommodate New Year's.
For Friday, Dec. 31, the testing site will close an hour early at 2 p.m.
Swann said that, per a request from the state, the testing site will also be open Saturday, Jan. 1, from noon to 4 p.m.
Maverick Health is also offering a pop-up testing site at Lewisburg Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.
Testing at Beckley ARH’s Southern WV Clinic will resume after the holidays on Jan. 3 and continue with its normal testing schedule of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
The testing site is behind the Southern WV Clinic at 306 Stanaford Road in Beckley.
To find more testing locations by county go to https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
— The Associated Press contributed to this article.