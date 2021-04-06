editor's pick Covid vaccine clinic Wednesday in Beckley Apr 6, 2021 1 hr ago A regional Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.No appointment necessary. Anyone age 16 and older is eligible for this drive-thru event. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Clinic Vaccine Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Appointment Trending Video LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. WEEKLY POLL President Joe Biden has proposed a $2.4 trillion infrastructure bill that would, among the plan’s many components, address roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicles, drinkable water, new schools and investments in manufacturing. Do you support this bill? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back ADVERTISERS This Week's Circulars TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT editor's pick Exhibition coal mine open for the season 1 hr ago First Fridays Concerts returning to Princeton Apr 5, 2021 Beckley Art Center plans darkroom ribbon cutting for Monday at 3 p.m. Apr 4, 2021 Beckley Events Committee plans neighborhood cruises, car events Apr 1, 2021