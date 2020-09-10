While Kanawha and Monongalia counties accounted for a lion’s share of the 209 new cases of Covid-19 in Thursday's report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market saw its total increase by 2.2 percent or 36 cases, ahead of the state’s 1.8 percent gain.
If Gov. Jim Justice didn’t like the Wednesday’s numbers, as he said at a Wednesday press briefing, he can’t be too happy with Thursday’s as the DHHR reported a state positive test rate of 5.18 with 209 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19.
“West Virginia, we are absolutely getting worse by the day, and this situation is critical,” the governor said on Wednesday.
The daily positive test rate was the eleventh consecutive it has been above 3.0 percent – the mark that the governor said would move him to action. Most recently, he closed bars in Monongalia County where returning students at West Virginia University packed bars and fraternity houses hosted parties, breaking guidelines established by the college.
Earlier this week, E. Gordon Gee, university president, announced the school was postponing in-person classes until Sept, 28 at the earliest because of the spike in cases on campus.
On Thursday, Morgantown’s interim city manager, Emily Muzzarelli, signed a written order that prohibits parties and social gatherings at residential units in certain areas of the city.
The rate of spread in West Virginia on Wednesday was the worst in the country with an rt rating – a measure of how fast the virus is growing – of 1.35. It solidified its dubious distinction on Thursday with a reading of 1.46. The next closest state was North Dakota with a rating of 1.21.
Fayette County, where school attendance has been prohibited this week and meals were being handed out to students on Thursday, another 11 people have been reported infected with the disease, pushing its total to 432 since the DHHR started tracking the virus in March.
Monroe County, like Fayette, is colored orange on the state’s County Alert System that dictates what freedoms schools have in bringing children back to class and sending prep athletes back to competition, reported eight more cases.
If those school districts are to have in-person classes next week, they will have to lower their seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population to below 10.0. On Thursday, Fayette was at 11.12, the same as on Wednesday, and Monroe was at 19.91, up from 17.76 in the previous 24 hours.
Mercer County, which started the school year in orange with students at home in distance learning mode, is in the yellow at 7.54. It reported five new Covid cases on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
The staff member was never in contact with students, according to officials.
“We have followed instructions from the Wyoming County Health Department all along,” according to Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
The center was closed by order of the Wyoming County Health Department until it can clear the situation as safe for children and employees.
The school will be deep cleaned and sanitized immediately, and again before the school opens, Cline said.
No other schools have been affected at this time.
“We are grateful to the Wyoming County Health Department for their thorough direction and guidance,” Cline said. "We must be prayerful for the sick, and vigilant in our efforts about safety, masks and distancing,” Cline said.
In Thursday’s DHHR report, Wyoming County showed two more cases of Covid than it had on Wednesday.
Monongalia County, the only county of the state’s 55 that is colored red, the most restrictive, added 43 more cases on Thursday, pushing its total to 1,547 and its rolling average to 37.33, down from 40.04 on Wednesday.
Kanawha County, the state’s most populous, added 56 cases on Thursday, pushing its total to 1,753 and further into orange territory with its rolling average rising from 16.92 to 19.01.
Kanawha County also accounted for all three deaths reported Thursday by the DHHR. They were an 80-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man.
Monongalia and Kanawaha counties are two of 10 – about one-fifth of the state’s school districts – that have schools operating under restrictions. Also in orange are Putnam, Wayne, Logan, Mingo, Pocahontas, Calhoun, Monroe and Fayette.
Across the region on Thursday, Greenbrier County (yellow) reported five new cases, while Nicholas (yellow), Raleigh (yellow) and Wyoming (green) counties added two each. McDowell and Summers counties, both in the green, added one and zero cases respectively.
According to the DHHR, the state has reported a total of 12,017 cases and 257 deaths.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (851), Boone (169), Braxton (9), Brooke (103), Cabell (610), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (14), Fayette (432), Gilmer (19), Grant (145), Greenbrier (113), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (219), Jefferson (397), Kanawha (1,809), Lewis (36), Lincoln (127), Logan (536), Marion (234), Marshall (138), Mason (131), McDowell (75), Mercer (355), Mineral (148), Mingo (287), Monongalia (1,547), Monroe (146), Morgan (43), Nicholas (60), Ohio (302), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (362), Raleigh (399), Randolph (228), Ritchie (9), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (112), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (51), Wayne (304), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (327), Wyoming (75).