charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Wednesday that there had been five Covid-related deaths since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,149 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old female from Putnam County, a 79-year-old female from Clay County, an 89-year-old female from Putnam County, a 78-year-old male from Fayette County, and a 60-year-old male from Boone County.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
