charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Wednesday 11 deaths were reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,094 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old male from Randolph County, a 91-year-old female from Cabell County, an 85-year-old female from Boone County, a 35-yea-old male from Pendleton County, an 82-yea-old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 72-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old male from Fayette County, an 82-year-old male from Greenbrier County, and a 58-year-old female from Kanawha County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes Covid-19.
At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series and their most recent Covid-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.
People can visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
