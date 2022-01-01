Covid transmission high as new year arrives

As 2021 drew to a close, a surge in Covid-19 cases had pushed 31 of West Virginia’s 55 counties into red status, the worst of five colors on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ county alert system map that measures the prevalence of the disease.
Among those in red were six of nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market including Fayette County.
As of midnight this past Wednesday, Fayette County had a percent positivity rate of 10.26, which had nearly doubled in a week. The infection rate stood at 58.62 at that time, and Fayette had 178 total Covid-19 cases in a seven-day period through Dec. 29. Of those, 86 occurred on the final two days of the week.
In Raleigh County through Wednesday, both the infection rate and the daily positive test rates had nearly doubled. The infection rate rose from 33.10 to 57.64 cases per 100,000 population in a seven-day rolling average, and its test percentage shot up from 5.20 to 9.47.
Wyoming County registered the highest rate of transmission, at 74.95, while Nicholas County posted the highest daily test percentage at 14.00. The state had a daily positive test rate of 13.77.
In late December, Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart warned residents that the county was still among those in the high transmission range, and she stressed continued personal responsibility and caution as the new year arrived.
The Fayette County Health Department and various public health partners conducted several testing events over the last days of 2021. Ahead of the resumption of the school term, the department will work with Fayette County Schools to conduct free rapid testing at three school locations on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Testing will be available for students, staff and relatives at Valley PK-8, Midland Trail and Oak Hill High. Testing will occur at each site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
Fayette County’s neighbor to the west, Kanawha County, ended 2021 with a surge in Covid-19 cases, officials report.
Dec. 31 marked the third straight day on which more than 200 new Covid cases were identified in the county, according to a press release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
On Dec. 31, 232 new cases were reported. The previous day, 268 new cases were identified, which was the highest single-day case count in the county since the onset of the pandemic. The previous high was 241. On Dec. 29, 222 cases were reported by the KCHD.
Kanawha now has over 30,000 total Covid-19 cases.
On Dec. 31, a joint statement from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston read in part:
“Covid is not going away anytime soon. We are seeing cases with both the Delta variant and Omicron variant infecting our population.
“We know that the Omicron variant spreads fast. We know that the Delta variant has caused our hospitalizations to soar. We are in a period of Covid we have not experienced before. Our hospitals cannot take any more exposure to high rates of Covid patients filling beds and them not being able to care for those who have other illnesses.
“The only way to alleviate the overrun of our hospitals is to get vaccinated. Too many people have not been vaccinated. Those who have not been vaccinated and are getting Covid are the ones overwhelming the hospitals. If you have been vaccinated, you need to get your booster vaccine. If it has been six months since your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it is time to get your booster. If it has been two months since receiving your Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it is time to get your booster. Vaccines and boosters save lives and reduce the risk of severe illness caused by Covid.
“Monoclonal antibodies can help those who are unvaccinated or vaccinated and are infected with Covid, but the supplies are limited at this time and are becoming less and less available. The medical community is prioritizing by necessity, as to who will receive antibodies. Only high-risk individuals will be given monoclonal antibodies. Do your part and get vaccinated so you don’t need the antibodies to survive.”