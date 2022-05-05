The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic in Mullens on Friday, May 6, at the Mullens Opportunity Center, 300 Front St.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come first-serve basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.