The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free testing and vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 23rd, in Athens.
The clinic will take place on the campus of Concord University in the Student Union. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.