charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Thursday, Sept. 7, in Bluefield, W.Va,. at John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones St.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up available.
All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing and booster shots are available.
For more information call 304-741-7157.
