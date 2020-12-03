Covid-19 testing sites in Wyoming County Dec. 7-12 include the following locations:
• Monday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Board of Education office in Pineville.
• Tuesday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Board of Education office in Pineville.
• Wednesday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Magic Mart building in Oceana.
• Thursday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Board of Education office in Pineville.
• Friday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC).
• Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Board of Education office in Pineville.