Covid-19 testing sites in Wyoming County Dec. 7-12 include the following locations:

• Monday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Board of Education office in Pineville.

• Tuesday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Board of Education office in Pineville.

• Wednesday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Magic Mart building in Oceana.

• Thursday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Board of Education office in Pineville.

• Friday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC).

• Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the old Board of Education office in Pineville.

