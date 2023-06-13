Charleston, W.Va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, June 15, at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first served basis from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
