The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) through its Center for Threat Preparedness and the State Epidemiologist are offering free Covid-19 antigen test kits to summer camps across the state.
To date, the Center for Threat Preparedness has distributed 18,246 test kits to 32 camps, according to a DHHR press release.
“The response from camps has been outstanding,” commented Timothy Priddy, Director of DHHR’s Center for Threat Preparedness. “Camp administrators have shown their willingness to put health and safety at the forefront and provide a worry-free experience for their participants.”
Summer camps, such as Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR) located in Glen Jean, have incorporated Covid-19 antigen test kits into their safety protocols for campers.
Camps in West Virginia that are interested in receiving test kits should reach out to their local health department for instructions.