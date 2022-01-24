CHARLESTON — West Virginia continues to see a surge in the Covid Omicron variant as vaccinations lag and hospitalizations near record levels.
Gov. Jim Justice said in his pandemic briefing Monday the vaccination rate is only “eking” up, and at a time when they are needed to prevent hospitalizations.
“You are looking at living testimony,” he said of his recent bout with Covid and the effectiveness the vaccines have of keeping people out of hospital ICUs and off ventilators. “It will save your life.”
Although the Omicron peak may be reached soon, statistics still show a sharp increase in cases.
With 3,378 new cases reported Monday, the total active cases reached more than 21,000 again, and that is after the number initially dropped because of the change of removing many positive cases from the active list after five days quarantine rather than 10.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 3,815 Sunday, far above the daily seven-day average reached during the Delta peak, which was about 2,000.
The positivity rate (the percentage of positive cases of the total number tested) once again exceeded 25 percent Monday, which means one in every four tests came back positive.
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department interim administrator, on Monday was urging people to wear a mask.
“With Covid-19 numbers rising in our community, I would like to encourage everyone to wear a good-fitting mask when they are going out in public,” she said. "This can decrease the spread of larger droplets that we breathe out into the mask, preventing them from getting into the air around you. It can also decrease your risk of getting Covid.”
Justice also said the state prison system is experiencing a marked surge once again, with 559 inmates and 190 staff positive. One correctional officer at the Lakin facility has died of Covid, the third death since the pandemic began.
Long-term care facilities around the state are reporting 148 outbreaks.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 Czar, said test sequencing now shows Omicron accounting for at least 94 percent of all cases in the state.
“This variant spreads very quickly,” he said, adding that some hope is on the horizon as the number of cases are starting to fall in urban areas where the surges across the country started.
The surge peak has been reached in New York and around the Northeast, he said, a harbinger for the rest of the country. Many, including Marsh, have said the peak here may be reached with one to two weeks.
But another concern, Marsh said, is the emergence of an Omicron sub-variant, BA.2, in India and Denmark.
It’s too early to know if it is as contagious as Omicron, he said, and the severity of it is being monitored closely.
“The virus continues to mutate,” he said, and vaccinations not only lower cases but also the chance for more mutations.
The sub-variant has not yet been named.
State officials also continue to warn of hospital capacity concerns as new daily hospital admissions remain high.
“We have recently been over 100 for several days,” said Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, and that number far eclipses the 60-a-day limit of what is considered manageable by state hospitals.
On Monday, state hospitals reported 976 Covid hospitalizations with 223 in ICUs and 104 in ventilators.
Eleven Covid pediatric cases in hospitals have been confirmed with four in ICUs.
Karen Bowling, President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said last week PCH and all hospitals around the state are at capacity so patients must wait in the Emergency Room until a bed becomes available.
Bowling said the same challenges are being faced around the state, especially with so many hospital personnel quarantined because of contracting the highly contagious Omicron.
More PCH staff were out last week than at any time during the pandemic, she said.
Some help was scheduled to arrive this morning as eight member of the West Virginia National Guard were deployed to PCH to assist in support services.
Hoyer said Monday a total of 188 NG personnel either have been deployed or will be this week to 27 hospital locations around the state.
“We will continue to deploy personnel through this week and next and then others if needed,” he said, with up to 350 getting prepared to assist with “anything to relieve pressure off providers.”
Justice, along with Bowling, Marsh and Hoyer, continue to emphasize residents can help by getting vaccinated and boosted, which helps prevent hospitalizations.
Marsh said those 50 and over who have been vaccinated and boosted are 44 times less likely to be hospitalized and those 65 and over vaccinated and boosted are 49 times less l likely to end up in the hospital.
Justice said 92 percent of patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.
“The best possible outcome is to be vaccinated,” he said.
Justice also said the federal government is now offering three free N95 masks per American. The masks will be made available later this week or next week at pharmacies and community health centers.
The federal government is also offering every household four free at-home COVID-19 tests. To sign up for the tests, go online to COVIDtests.gov.
The Mercer County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic Wednesday in the Karen Preservation Education Center behind the Princeton Rescue Squad from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, including boosters, are available to those 12 and older. No appointment is necessary.