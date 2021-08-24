Covid surges impact high school football, remote learning and masks

Local school officials across West Virginia have seen enough of the most recent Covid-19 surge to postpone football games this weekend, enact remote learning protocols and mandate mask wearing as the spread of Covid-19 is doing its best imitation of its worst moments from last winter.
Active Covid-19 cases in the state skied to 10,980 in the Tuesday report of the Department of Health and Human Services, a gain of 437 cases in the previous 24 hours, a 56.5 percent gain from one week ago and the most on any one day since over 11,000 were counted on February 14.
The daily positive test rate continued its climb as well, hitting 12.76 percent, the highest it has been since January 4 when it recorded a reading of 14.32 percent.
The state’s color coded map, used to measure the prevalence of the virus, was awash once again in reds and oranges, color categories that last year would have jeopardized face-to-face instruction and athletic contests.
Of the state’s 55 counties on Tuesday, 17 were in red, down from 22 on Monday. There was no change, however, in southern West Virginia where six of nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market remained in red.
In Mercer County, where transmission and positive test rates both moved higher each day this past week, school officials postponed the Beaver-Graham football game set for Friday night. Typically, the 10,000-seat Mitchell Stadium is packed for the annual tilt.
Amy Harrison, with the Mercer County School System, told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, that the game will be rescheduled.
“For the safety and health of our players, students and community, the 2021 Beaver-Graham football game has been postponed,” a post on the BHS football Facebook page said. “An announcement will be made as soon as a make up date has been set.”
In the northern reaches of the state, the football season opener for Robert C. Byrd in Harrison County and Keyser in Mineral County was canceled because of the accelerating transmission of Covid. With 11 preseason practices to this point, Keyser did not have enough available players to meet the minimum 14 practices required by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission prior to game competition.
Elsewhere, Capital High in Kanawha County is moving to remote learning for the rest of the week, according to MetroNews reporting. The county school district, the most populous in the state, is reporting 210 positive Covid-19 cases.
According to WVNews, Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler said Monday the school system will mandate masks in buildings for the next 30 days.
The Exponent Telegram was reporting that the Lewis County Board of Education voted to instate a mask mandate for all students and staff members until October 1. The vote was made at the Monday board meeting – one day prior to students returning to classrooms for the new school year.
Over 100 staff and students in the Lewis schools had been exposed in one week with 16 students and nine staffers testing positive.
Taking mitigation maters a step further, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage, according to WVNews, released a statement over the weekend declaring a mask mandate for all schools in the county until the end of the fall semester.
Gov. Jim Justice, who is scheduled to hold a pandemic press briefing at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, has not issued a mask mandate, preferring, he says, to leave that decision to local officials. He said at his last briefing on Monday that he might step in if the Covid numbers continue to worsen.
And that is exactly what they have been doing since the July 4 weekend.
Hospitalization numbers pushed higher in the Tuesday report to 491, 18 patients higher than on Monday. On July 4, the number was 52.
Patients in intensive care units was at 169 on Tuesday, one less than on Monday but up from 17 on July 4.
There were 68 patients on ventilators on Tuesday, up 4 from Monday’s report and up from 6 on July 4.
Wyoming County, where the school board has not mandated masks, the infection rate hit 85.46 per 100,000 population, second highest to Barbour County’s 87.76 rate.
Infection rates across southern West Virginia in Tuesday’s report were Fayette 39.08, Greenbrier 53.58, McDowell 69.71, Mercer 50.57, Monroe 39.82, Nicholas 50.74, Raleigh 52.97 and Summers 22.16.
The silver lining to the pandemic’s dark cloud is that while deaths continue to rise, the pace is far less than what it was last January. On Tuesday, the DHHR reported one additional death over the prior 24 hours, the tenth Covid-related death in the last week. In the first week of January, there were 180 such deaths.