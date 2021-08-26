The signs were all hopeful. West Virginia’s summer began with the spread of coronavirus in serious retreat, a distant image growing smaller in the rearview mirror even as the state’s percentage of people who had been vaccinated lagged most of the rest of the nation.
Active cases had fallen from more than 29,000 in early January to just over 2,000 by June 21, and by July 9 the number had dropped all the way to 882.
Masks were coming off, the state fair was a go, vacations were planned and tickets were being purchased to large sporting events.
Then the more aggressive, more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus arrived and put a chill in the summer air. And just like that, the narrative of a glorious summer had been turned on its ear and now hospital capacities are under stress from so many people showing up with symptoms and seeking care.
State authorities have said as recently as this week the current pace cannot be sustained.
On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 13 more deaths, 1,457 more Covid cases, 15 more hospitalizations, seven more intensive care cases and two more patients on ventilator support.
There were 1,011 more active Covid cases on Thursday, pushing that total to 12,736 – 11,854 more than about seven weeks prior.
More. More. More.
If there is any consolation for Mountain State residents, it may be that they are not alone.
The coronavirus’ unyielding spread is driving up new case totals across the United States, too, as The New York Times database counted 152,341 new cases on Wednesday along with 95,240 hospitalizations and 1,165 deaths.
Much of the South is battling its most serious outbreak of the pandemic, including Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida. Hospitals, there, are straining to treat the increased number of patients.
Some Western states with relatively high vaccination rates also have struggled with the delta variant. Washington’s governor ordered educators to get vaccinated and Hawaii imposed limits on gatherings, according to Times reporting.
Vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations and deaths. The pace of vaccination has increased lately, but only 51 percent of Americans and 50.6 percent of West Virginians are fully vaccinated.
Of the 3,049 deaths in the state, 66 have been classified as breakthrough cases of people who had been vaccinated, according to the DHHR. The percentage of fully vaccinated people who have died is 0.007 percent – or 7 for every 100,000 vaccinated people.
For the optimist, a glimmer of light: In some hard-hit areas of late, the number of cases is leveling off – and even declining.
Not so in West Virginia at this stage.
In the Thursday DHHR report, the positive test rate remained high at 8.87 percent and the number of hospitalizations had climbed to 526 – 474 more than on July 4. Of those, 178 (one-third) were in intensive care units and 76 (14.4 percent) had been intubated.
Six of the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market remained in red on the state’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the disease.
McDowell County, showing slight improvement in its positive test rate, moved one step out of red – the worst color category – to orange.
In Raleigh County, the region’s most populous county, both the positive test rate (moving from 9.63 percent to 9.85 percent) and infection rate (moving from 57.25 to 61.92 per 100,000 population) had worsened.
Over the past seven days, there have been 333 Covid cases and four deaths in Raleigh County, including two in the Thursday report, a 78-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman.
There were 26 counties in the state in red on Thursday, two more than on Wednesday.