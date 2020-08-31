As confirmed cases at Mount Olive Correctional Complex continued to burn through its maximum security population, a 58-year-old Raleigh County man became the latest to die from Covid-19 causes, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday morning.
At the same time, Monroe County Health officials reported its fifth death – not yet recorded as of Monday night on the DHHR website – resulting from Covid-19.
Deaths from the highly infectious disease spiked in August across the state. In the past week there have been 35 Covid-related deaths. Since Aug. 1, there have been 98 deaths, nearly doubling the 116 that had been reported by the DHHR at the start of the month. The state’s total is 214.
Monday’s death in Raleigh County was its fourth related to the virus infection. The county also recorded seven new confirmed cases to its total, now at 363. In the past week, Raleigh County has added 38 cases. Since Aug, 1, when its total stood at 176, the county had more than doubled that by adding 187 – a 106.3 percent rate of increase that dwarfs the state’s rate of 52.2 percent.
Three of Raleigh County deaths took place at Pine Lodge nursing and Rehabilitation Center, still listed as an active outbreak site on the DHHR’s online database with 65 total cases – 44 residents and 21 staff members.
The county is reporting 47 active cases, according to DHHR statistics.
Fayette County, too, is having troubles keeping a lid on transmission of the disease – most of it circulating inside a maximum security prison.
As of Saturday night, it was one of three counties in the state that failed to meet a virus transmission metric that would have alowed its high school sports teams to compete this week.
On Monday, the DHHR reported 24 newly confirmed cases in Fayette County which has seen its total climb from 187 to 292 in the past week. On Aug.1, the county had reported 129 cases.
According to the DHHR website, 138 inmates at Mount Olive Correctional Complex were confirmed as having the virus while 187 tests at the prison are pending.
A second round of tests was held at the prison last week.
The transmission has been spreading fast. As of 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported 32 active Covid-19 cases involving inmates at Mount Olive, with 1,275 negative results and 853 tests pending – at a facility designed to hold 1,030 prisoners. One had recovered, and 16 were in quarantine. A day later, the number of active positives had more than doubled, to 70. There were 649 tests pending, one recovered and 21 in quarantine. Then, on Sunday, the number of positives had nearly doubled yet again, to 138. At that time, results from 187 tests were pending.
Earlier in August, several inmates and staff in a housing unit at the prison tested positive for the virus. The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.
On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Covid-related death of an inmate from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston. The inmate died at an outside hospital.
The Monroe County Health Department reported that the county’s latest death is associated with the Springfield Center, a long-term care nursing home in Lindside that is dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak.
The health department reported 72 cases are located inside of the Springfield Center where 29 employees and 43 residents have contracted Covid-19. All five deaths in Monroe County are associated with the nursing home.
The latest victim was a 72 year-old woman.
Monore County is now up to a total of 120 Covid-19 cases. Of that number, 80 are considered active and 36 involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus, according to reporting by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Seven individuals remain hospitalized in Monroe County as a result of Covid-19.
Mercer County topped 300 cases on Monday, adding 13 to push its total to 310.
The county had had 23 Covid-related deaths, all from the Princeton Health Care Center.
According to the DHHR, 170 of Mercer County’s cases are considered active. Another 117 people have recovered from the virus and 23 have died.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 143 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday after a weekend that saw the state’s total push past 10,000. On Monday, the DHHR reported a total of 10,250 total cases.
The daily positive test rate came in at 2.80 percent, higher than the state’s average of 2.35.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (801), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (541), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (202), Jefferson (356), Kanawha (1,417), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (484), Marion (220), Marshall (133), Mason (104), McDowell (70), Mercer (310), Mineral (145), Mingo (243), Monongalia (1,126), Monroe (123), Morgan (38), Nicholas (52), Ohio (293), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (283), Raleigh (363), Randolph (224), Ritchie (5), Roane (31), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (308), Wyoming (67).
Steve Keenan of The Register-Herald and Charles Owens of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph contributed to this story.