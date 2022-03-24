Thursday’s report: Covid-19 statistics continued telling positive stories for the Mountain State and the country on Thursday.
The number of active Covid cases in West Virginia fell further in the state’s daily report, dipping to 422 from 448 the day prior. One week ago, 781 cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), and two weeks ago the number was at 1,305.
The same is happening around the country. As reported by The New York Times, hospitalizations and new case reports on Thursday both reached their lowest levels since last summer.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen more than 80 percent from their January peak, to around 25,000 from more than 150,000, the Times reported. The number of patients in intensive care units has also fallen.
Still, around 1,200 deaths continue to be announced most days, well below the peak of the Omicron wave but still high. More than 965,000 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 in the United States.
in West Virginia, the positive test rate continued to evaporate, recording a 1.29 percent reading, the 17th consecutive day below 5 percent.
Hospitalizations were up seven to 193, but down from 518 since March 1. The trend was mirrored in the number of people being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit, down five to 48 on Thursday and down from 123 on March 1. Likewise, the number of people on a ventilator for breathing assistance was at 30 in the Thursday report, down three for the day and down from 71 on March 1.
The state reported seven more Covid deaths on Thursday, four from the region. Statewide, the number was down from 20 in the Wednesday report. The cumulative total rose to 6,687.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old female from Taylor County, a 73-year-old male from Mercer County, an 80-year-old male from Fayette County, a 75-year-old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old male from Fayette County and a 90-year-old male from Mercer County.