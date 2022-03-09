Wednesday’s report: As the positive test rate dropped to a level not seen since last summer, active cases of Covid continued their plunge from record highs of this past winter.
While most statistics in the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) had not all slipped to last summer’s lows, they were sliding in that direction.
The positive test rate came in at 3.23 percent, the lowest it has been since hitting 2.88 percent on July 21, 2021. And active cases were at 1,426 in the Wednesday report, down from 1,582 one day earlier and down 77 cases from one week ago.
Hospitalizations fell to 368, down 27 patients from a day earlier, the lowest the count has been since totaling 369 patients hospitalized for Covid on Aug. 16.
Still, deaths remained relatively high at 18 in the daily report. That moves the total to 6,488.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old female from Marion County, a 63-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 72-year-old male from Marion County, a 74-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old male from Wood County, a 63-year-old female from Fayette County, a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old female from Preston County, a 58-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Taylor County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old female from Cabell County, a 51-year-old female from Monroe County, a 56-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old female from Lewis County, a 60-year-old male from Lewis County, an 86-year-old male from Greenbrier County and a 90-year-old male from Webster County.