Covid is spreading among the West Virginia congressional delegation to Washington, D.C.
First, U.S. House members David McKinley and Carol Miller tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Then Monday morning, Sen. Joe Manchin tested positive.
“This morning I tested positive for Covid-19,” Manchin said in a press release. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians."
