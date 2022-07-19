Tuesday’s report: Covid-19 is still having its way across the southern reaches of West Virginia as 834 more people contracted the highly infectious disease on Monday and it spread to both stage and baseball diamond as Theatre West Virginia and the West Virginia Miners had to shut down public operations for at least the next couple of days.
The state’s daily pandemic report shows the daily positive test rate remaining high, in double digits at 16.48 percent, down slightly from 18.79 percent the day before. It marked the 10th day this month that it was above 10 percent.
Four more people died from Covid-relaated complications, according to the Tuesday report. The day before, zero people had died of the disease. The state’s total is now 7,106.
Active Covid cases fell from 2,859 to 2,745 from Sunday to Monday, keeping the number above 2,000 for the 10th conseccutive day and the 20th day out of the last 21. It also fell just below the 10-day average of 2,786.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of Covid egded up three to 309, while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit moved higher, from 32 to 35 in the previous 24 hours.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old female from Mercer County, a 92-year-old male from Ohio County, a 79-year-old male from Wood County, and a 76-year-old male from Lewis County.
