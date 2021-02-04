Covid shots so far outnumbering confirmed cases

According to data compiled by Our World in Data, a research publication based at the University of Oxford, a total of 107.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered around the world as of Wednesday – while Johns Hopkins University recorded 104.5 million confirmed cases globally.
So, yes, more shots in arms than the number of cases worldwide.
The same holds true for West Virginia – only more so. As of Thursday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been a reported 123,044 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state and 199,458 first doses administered with 79,513 people fully administered.
The statistics add on to hopeful news across the board in the U.S. and the state.
The country notched 119,014 cases on Wednesday, a precipitous 30 percent decline over the prior 14 days.
In West Virginia, the DHHR reported 574 newly confirmed cases – 2,704 in this week beginning Sunday for a daily average of just over 540. In the first week of the new year when grim Covid records were flying off the shelf, the daily average was 1,440.
Active cases in the state continued their rapid decline, falling to 18,469 from 19,212. Hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and patients on ventilators also continued their free fall from early January highs.
And yet, the U.S. recorded 3,843 deaths on Wednesday while West Virginia counted 22 – both above their respective December averages and only slightly below January’s daily count.
Regionally, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old woman from McDowell County, a 72-year-old man from Wyoming County, an 81-year-old man from McDowell County, a 59-year-old woman from McDowell County, a 96-year-old woman from Wyoming County and a 71-year-old man from Nicholas County.
As cases in the state remained relatively flat at 574, the same held true for the region with 82 newly confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease.
Raleigh County led the way with 17 new cases in the Thursday report, while Fayette County added 15 cases, Mercer added 14, and Wyoming and McDowell each added 10.