As West Virginia counted 323 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and five more deaths on Thursday, the New York Times was reporting that most of the worst outbreaks in the United States right now are in rural places – especially so in remote counties that often lack a hospital or other critical health care resources.
Since late summer, the Times reported, per capita case and death rates in rural areas have outpaced those in metropolitan areas.
The Mountain State has been keeping the virus at bay – comparatively speaking. Even with 418 deaths now, its case fatality rate stood at 1.985 percent on Thursday, below the U.S. rate of 2.578 percent, above Kentucky’s 1.498 percent and about on par with Virginia’s 2.083 percent.
With 21,057 positive lab test results, West Virginia has a cumulative positive test rate of 2.84 percent (a bit lower at 2.73 percent in the Thursday daily report), which is well below the national rate of 6.49 percent and the lower than all of its five neighboring states.
On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Upshur County, a 77-year-old man from Marshall County, a 95-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 73-year-old woman from Hancock County, and an 80-year-old man from Brooke County.
The transmission trends the Times is seeing in rural areas, largely in counties with populations less than 50,000 in the Midwest and the Mountain West, have yet to come to West Virginia by any significant metric.
But the numbers are rising, here, and the state’s color-coded map that reflects infection rates and percent positivity rates is now showing colors other than green, the lowest of all rating colors.
Summers County’s infection rate is now 15.91 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average. It was 8.52 last Thursday.
Monroe County’s transmission rate is even higher, at 29.59, rising from 17.76 in the past seven days. Mercer County, which added 19 new Covid-19 cases in the Thursday report, was trending higher with an infection rate of 31.61, and Wyoming County, which added 15 cases, was highest of all in The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market with a rate of 35.02, nearly double what it was last Thursday – 18.21
Raleigh County, which reported 21 new cases of Covid in Thursday’s DHHR report, has seen its infection rate climb from 7.21 cases per 100,000 population to 12.27 in the past week.
One of the new cases in the county came from Pine Lodge nursing home which reported a resident had contracted the disease. In August, Pine Lodge experienced an outbreak that infected 45 residents, 21 members of the staff and claimed six lives.
The Register-Herald’s nine-county region collectively added 85 cases in Thursday’s report, more than double the 40 that it added on Wednesday and nearly equal to the 78 cases added on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Since Oct. 1, the region has added 756 cases, a 33 percent increase a full seven months into the pandemic.
Cases per county: Barbour (166), Berkeley (1,473), Boone (318), Braxton (51), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,266), Calhoun (33), Clay (56), Doddridge (67), Fayette (739), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (163), Hampshire (122), Hancock (198), Hardy (102), Harrison (629), Jackson (363), Jefferson (545), Kanawha (3,426), Lewis (70), Lincoln (221), Logan (727), Marion (366), Marshall (267), Mason (168), McDowell (107), Mercer (625), Mineral (204), Mingo (538), Monongalia (2,248), Monroe (214), Morgan (114), Nicholas (179), Ohio (485), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (66), Preston (186), Putnam (810), Raleigh (702), Randolph (395), Ritchie (33), Roane (92), Summers (88), Taylor (164), Tucker (60), Tyler (28), Upshur (233), Wayne (523), Webster (25), Wetzel (112), Wirt (35), Wood (513), Wyoming (202).