While active Covid cases continued to fall across the state and region, deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease jumped to 36 in the Wednesday report, incuding eight from The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Four of the deaths were added in Mercer County, pushing its total to 231. Raleigh County, the region’s most populous, leads all nine regional counties in deaths with 270. It added one in the Wednesday report.
Active cases fell to 11,491 in West Virginia, the lowest that marker had been seince recording 1,017 on Christmas Day. The recent drop has been precipitous, falling from 21,717 on Jan. 22.
Across the region, counties shed active cases as well, with all nine counties counting 392 fewer cases in the last day and 950 over the past two days.
Raleigh County led all others with 669 active cases, but that was down from 743 in the Tuesday report and from 846 in the Monday report. Raleigh County’s fall started on January 25 after it hit a high of 1,067 cases.
Of the nine regional counties, only Summers added active cases from Tuesday’s report, moving up to 105 from 101. But like all counties in the region, Summers has moved down since Monday’s report when it posted 139 cases.
Covid numbers that say the current Omicrom surge may not be done with West Virginia, other than the elevated number of deaths, are hospitalizations which were up again.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources posted 1,097 hospitalizations in the state associated with Covid. That was up by two from the Tuesday report and continued a climb that has seen hospitalizations climb from 663 on Jan. 1.
The state’s positive test rate fell to 17.79 percent, down frm 21.69 percent the day before. The last time the percentage was in signle digits was Dec. 24 when it was at 9.77 percent.
The number of patients in intensize care for Covid fell by two to 235 but remains ahead of the 194 number of patients in ICUs on Jan. 1.
The number of patients on ventilator assistance was up by six to 124. It, too, has climbed steadily from the first of the year when it counted 110 such patients.
On Wednesday, the DHHR confirmed in its daily report the deaths of a 78-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year-old female from Marion County, a 68-year-old male from Cabell County, a 64-year-old female from Cabell County, an 87-year-old male from Summers County, a 65-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year-old male from Mineral County, a 72-year-old male from Mercer County, a 57-year-old male from Mercer County, an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 36-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old male from Brooke County, a 65-year-old male from Ohio County, a 68-year-old male from Harrison County, a 72-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year-old female from Lewis County, a 65-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old female from Brooke County, a 66-year-old male from Marion County, a 75-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old male from McDowell County, a 77-year-old female from Mineral County, a 55-year-old female from Mason County, a 64-year-old female from Logan County, an 80-year-old female from Harrison County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old male from Preston County, an 81-year-old male from Brooke County, a 76-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year-old male from Mercer County, a 34-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old female from Lewis County, and a 70-year-old male from Harrison County.