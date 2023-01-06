charleston, w.va. – Covid-related deaths in West Virginia have been piling up this week, with another 17 fatalities reported by the state on Friday, including four from The Register-Herald’s primary market, following two days when 32 people had died of complications related to the highly infectious disease.
Regionally, those who passed were a 93-year-old female and a 68-year-old female from Mercer County, an 80-year-old male from Raleigh County and an 87-year-old male from Fayette County.
It wasn’t but a few days ago that no deaths were being reported over the course of an entire week by the Department of Health and Human Resources, and in other weeks deaths were sporadic. But following the frigid cold of a recent winter storm, the numbers turned up significantly.
Other metrics had been trending higher since right around Thanksgiving.
In the Friday report, the positive test rate remained in double digits for a 12th consecutive day. The rate fell marginally to 12.23 percent from 12.96 percent on Thursday, which was adjusted from an original reading of 23.42 percent, which has not been uncommon in the DHHR's process of collecting data.
The number of active Covid cases in West Virginia climbed to 1,565 in the latest report, up from 1,491 on Thursday.
Hospitalizations were acting as a bit of a contrarian data point, as its number fell to 317 from 344 in the previous 24 hours and was down from 363 in the Wednesday report. Still, it was the 10th consecutive day that the number had stayed above 300.
And of those hospitalized, 54 were being treated in an intensive care unit, up two from the previous day and the sixth day in the last seven that the number had been above 50.
By Damon Cain
