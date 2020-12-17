Covid rates may slow a return to school in January

While Gov. Jim Justice is reserving a decision to extend winter break for public schools beyond the scheduled restart of classes, a raging Covid-19, for the time being, is making the call.
Schools are scheduled to reopen Jan. 4 after the holiday break while winter prep sports, already delayed, are set to start a week later on Jan. 11.
Conditions on the ground, however, are making it difficult to see how either of those happen.
As of Thursday morning, the state Department of Health and Human Services color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the disease showed 42 counties out of 55 that would be prohibited from opening schools to in-person instruction and participating in athletic competitions.
“Are we looking at the possibility of pushing the Christmas break back? Absolutely,” Justice said at the Wednesday pandemic briefing. “We moved all the winter activities back to Jan. 11, but to be very frank, that’s a date that may even be pushed back further.”
Eyeing high transmission rates of the disease, the lack of staffing and a dicey winter weather calendar, many school district officials, as in Raleigh County, have opted for distance learning protocols until after the new year.
For now, there is no planned date for vaccination of teachers and school staff. The state’s vaccination plan has teachers and staff in Phase 1-D, but earlier this week the WVDE had not yet asked teachers and staff their interest in receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
As of Thursday, Covid numbers ruled – across the country as well as the Mountain State.
The United States counted a record 3,611 deaths on Wednesday.
But there was a glimmer of hope, too. A panel of independent experts recommended on Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration authorize a second vaccine, this one by Moderna, for distribution. The formal decision is expected Friday.
The vaccine can’t come soon enough to West Virginia where, on Thursday, deaths were up 32 from the previous day, including two people from Mercer County and three from Raleigh County, pushing the total to 1,071 – 313 more than on Dec. 1.
A record 781 people were hospitalized for the disease, according to the DHHR report, with 206 people in intensive care units and 84 on ventilator support.
Another record, 21,832 active cases were counted in the Thursday report, 572 more than the record set on Wednesday. Over the past nine days, active cases have been above 20,000 eight days.
With 1,636 confirmed cases of Covid reported by the DHHR, the state’s positive test rate came in at 8.13 percent, pulling the overall rate up to 4.23 percent.
The story is much the same across the nine-county region of the state that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market. On Thursday, the region added 261 Covid cases, increasing its total to 9,810. On Dec. 1, the number stood at 7,138.
The counties that have seen the highest counts in the past month continued surging in the Thursday report with Mercer County adding 71 cases, Greenbrier 62 and Raleigh County 46. All three counties were colored orange – the second most restrictive for schools – on the state color-coded map.
The governor hosts another briefing Friday at 11 a.m.
Cases per county: Barbour (577), Berkeley (4,916), Boone (859), Braxton (190), Brooke (1,083), Cabell (4,221), Calhoun (112), Clay (216), Doddridge (183), Fayette (1,429), Gilmer (262), Grant (624), Greenbrier (1025), Hampshire (724), Hancock (1,441), Hardy (578), Harrison (2,205), Jackson (949), Jefferson (1,961), Kanawha (7,412), Lewis (369), Lincoln (596), Logan (1,292), Marion (1,347), Marshall (1,724), Mason (856), McDowell (773), Mercer (2,006), Mineral (1,941), Mingo (1,172), Monongalia (4,422), Monroe (505), Morgan (499), Nicholas (529), Ohio (2,102), Pendleton (202), Pleasants (228), Pocahontas (304), Preston (1,188), Putnam (2,560), Raleigh (2,212), Randolph (969), Ritchie (272), Roane (248), Summers (343), Taylor (530), Tucker (252), Tyler (254), Upshur (675), Wayne (1,417), Webster (114), Wetzel (549), Wirt (167), Wood (3,913), Wyoming (988).