Covid numbers running higher in W.Va. and U.S.

Covid numbers are running in the wrong direction in West Virginia, much as they are across the rest of the United States.
In the Christmas Eve report by the Department of Heath and Human Services (DHHR), 34 more people in the Mountain State have died of Covid complications, including eight from southern West Virginia, pushing the overall number to 1,228 – up 516 since the last national holiday, Thanksgiving.
Across the country, at least 3,411 new coronavirus deaths and 227,522 new cases were reported on Dec. 23. according to The New York Times, which keeps a database on the pandemic. Over the past week, there has been an average of 213,472 cases per day, an increase of 2 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the Times.
Newly confirmed cases rose in West Virginia by 1,303, according to the DHHR, putting the daily positive test rate at 7.90 percent, which was the first day in the past 11 that the rate had dropped beneath 8.0 percent.
Still, the state’s Rt rate, a measure of how fast the virus is growing, climbed to 1.15, the second worst of all 50 states.
Confirmed cases of the disease climbed another 187 in the nine-country region of southern West Virginia that defines The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Leading the way again was Mercer County, which added 57 more cases in the previous 24 hours. In the past week, the county has added 404 cases, an average of nearly 58 per day.
Greenbrier County, which has been on a severe upswing of late, added 35 cases in the Thursday report, pushing its total to 1,256, a gain of 231 – or 22.5 percent – in the last week.
Across the state, the DHHR reported a record 22,957 active cases – the 13th consecutive day above 20,000.
The DHHR website is reporting 60,875 doses of Covid vaccines have been received with 26,487 having been administered.
On Thursday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County, an 83-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 73-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 56-year-old man from Ohio County, a 77-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, a 73-year-old man from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old woman from Summers County, a 46-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, a 92-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 79-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, a 63-year-old man from Brooke County, a 90-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 66-year-old man from Wyoming County, an 89-year-old man from Wood County, a 65-year-old man from Fayette County, an 80-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 94-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, an 88-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 95-year-old man from Hancock County, a 90-year-old man from Summers County, an 80-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 81-year-old man from Hancock County, an 89-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 85-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old man from Taylor County, a 62-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 90-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 84-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 93-year-old woman from Ohio County, and a 75-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
Cases per county: Barbour (657), Berkeley (5,557), Boone (975), Braxton (252), Brooke (1,251), Cabell (4,770), Calhoun (118), Clay (241), Doddridge (219), Fayette (1,581), Gilmer (334), Grant (697), Greenbrier (1,256), Hampshire (891), Hancock (1,650), Hardy (689), Harrison (2,614), Jackson (1,055), Jefferson (2,150), Kanawha (8,074), Lewis (447), Lincoln (695), Logan (1,496), Marion (1,571), Marshall (1,829), Mason (934), McDowell (875), Mercer (2,410), Mineral (2,033), Mingo (1,305), Monongalia (4,915), Monroe (588), Morgan (570), Nicholas (587), Ohio (2,320), Pendleton (253), Pleasants (330), Pocahontas (333), Preston (1,450), Putnam (2,768), Raleigh (2,454), Randolph (1,035), Ritchie (304), Roane (270), Summers (376), Taylor (622), Tucker (291), Tyler (306), Upshur (773), Wayne (1,582), Webster (125), Wetzel (633), Wirt (193), Wood (4,462), Wyoming (1,073).