Covid map looks good despite problems

Not much changed with the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded map issued Saturday at 5 p.m. with all counties in The Register-Herald’s nine-county market colored open for business.
Statewide, Boone, Harrison and Upshur counties will have to lean on distance learning in their schools as they all were colored orange on the state’s Covid-metrics map that measures the transmission rate of the disease and dictates what schools can and cannot do.
Summers, Wyoming and Nicholas counties were all in yellow while Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe and Raleigh were all in green, the least restrictive of the five colors.
That’s not to say there aren’t problems popping up across the region.
As a front-page story today reports, Wyoming County has had to close a fifth school because of a confirmed case of Covid-19 and the entire soccer team at Shady Spring High School is in quarantine because of "an athletic event in another county,” according to Raleigh County Superintendent David Price.
He also said a person at the school has been reported ill with an infection.
Previously, the Shady girls volleyball team had to go into quarantine because it had played a match with Woodrow Wilson High School, which later learned one of its players was sick with the highly infectious disease.
Also, the McDowell County Health Department has issued a warning related to two churches that are facing outbreaks.
“Please be advised that the McDowell County Health Department is investigating a potential outbreak of Covid-19 associated with individuals who attended services at Freedom Community Church on Estep Ridge in Paynesville, WV on Sunday, September 20,” the request from the county health department read. “Any individuals who attended church service at this location on the date mentioned may have been exposed to Covid-19. If you did attend this service and have not been previously contacted by the health department officials, please contact the McDowell County Health Department immediately at (304) 448-2174. If you attended services on this date or are experiencing symptoms, stay home, do not go to work, do not have visitors, and seek a healthcare provider to be tested.”
Also, Fayette County Schools has confirmed one case of Covid-19 at Fayette Institute of Technology.
Superintendent Gary Hough declined to say on Friday if the case involved a student or staff member, but did say that school is planned to continue at FIT as normal next week.
According to a media advisory released on the school system’s Twitter account, FCHD is conducting contact tracing and investigations into the case.
“Additional contact tracing is ongoing to determine any community transmission. The confirmed case is not believed to have resulted from transmission within the school setting.”
On its Saturday morning report, the Department of Health and Human Resources actually dropped the number of confirmed cases in Fayette County from 651 to 648.
Elsewhere, Nicholas County added seven confirmed cases, while Greenbrier and Wyoming counties each added two, McDowell added three, Mercer and Raleigh counties each added four and Monroe and Summers counties stayed flat.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 82-year-old woman from Kanawha County. The state’s death toll from the pandemic is now 357.
Statewide Saturday, the DHHR reported an additional 161 cases of the disease and 6,569 lab tests.
Cases per county: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,085), Boone (250), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (885), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (648), Gilmer (49), Grant (162), Greenbrier (132), Hampshire (110), Hancock (154), Hardy (94), Harrison (437), Jackson (288), Jefferson (445), Kanawha (2,842), Lewis (40), Lincoln (186), Logan (635), Marion (298), Marshall (184), Mason (147), McDowell (94), Mercer (436), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,079), Monroe (151), Morgan (61), Nicholas (122), Ohio (380), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (620), Raleigh (550), Randolph (268), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (141), Tucker (39), Tyler (17), Upshur (110), Wayne (419), Webster (8), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).