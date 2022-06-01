Covid hospitalizations in state nearly doubled in May
Wednesday’s report: Active Covid-19 cases in West Virginia continued to pull back from highs over the Memorial Day weekend but remained above 2,000 for the 14th consecutive day.
The positive test rate remained relatively high at 10.31 percent in the Wednesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), down from 11.82 percent in the Tuesday report but trending up from the May 1 reading of 4.93 percent. Two months ago on April 1, the reading was 1.04 percent, the lowest the rate had been in nearly two years, registering a 0.57 percent on June 16, 2020.
The number of Covid patients hospitalized for treatment of the disease totaled 175 in the DHHR’s Wednesday report, up only two from the day prior but up 37 from one week ago and nearly double the 82 patient reported on May 1.
The number of patients being treated in the intensive care unit was down seven to 23 in the latest report while those on a ventilator for breathing support were up two to 13.
The DHHR reported 14 more Covid deaths on Wednesday, including two from Raleigh County, two from Wyoming County, one from Fayette County and one from Mercer County. Seven of the deaths were a result of reocnciliation data with death certificates.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year-old female from Harrison County, a 72-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year-old female from Wyoming County, and a 95-year-old female from Kanawha County.
Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 74-year-old male from Mineral County, an 86-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, a 74-year-old female from Wood County, a 60-year-old male from Mercer County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County and an 82-year-old female from Clay County. These deaths occurred in April and May.