Covid hospitalizations hit record in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — West Virginia hospitals hit a new record of Covid patients Wednesday, climbing to 1,043, and it may get worse as hospitals have already reached capacity.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the number “surpasses the all-time high” of 1,012 at the peak of the Delta surge and is indicative of how contagious the Omicron variant is.
“Our hospitals are full,” he said, and a rising death rate eventually follows hospitalizations.
The only way to help avoid being severely ill and hospitalized is to be fully vaccinated and boosted, he said. “Your risk of dying from Covid is 100 times higher if you are unvaccinated. The data is very clear.”
Although the Omicron variant’s impact is overall less severe on a percentage basis than Delta’s, the sheer numbers of Omicron cases end up surpassing not only the number of hospitalizations around the country, but the death toll is higher as well.
The state’s death toll rose to 5,674 on Wednesday, and Marsh said the nation now has seen the highest seven-day rolling average of Covid deaths since the pandemic began.
Mercer County reported four new Covid-related deaths Wednesday: a 48-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 74-year-old male and a 66-year-old female. That brings the total count to 221.
During the previous seven days before Wednesday, Mercer County reported 944 new positive cases, reflecting a statewide increase.
The variant accounts for at least 94 percent of cases in the state as the spread continues, Marsh said, with vaccinations the only weapon against it.
However, the vaccination rate, including the booster shot, has slowed to a crawl.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said only 50 percent of residents 50 and over who are fully vaccinated have had the booster shot, which is necessary to increase the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Of those 65 and older who are fully vaccinated, only 56.6 percent have been boosted.
“Tell me how that makes sense,” Justice said of the numbers. “We can’t staff our hospitals today because we are just overrun. It could get better, but it could surely get worse. We could really slow this thing down if more get vaccinated and boosted.”
Hoyer said 214 members of the state National Guard have been deployed to 29 medical facilities around the state, including one long-term care center, to supplement staffing shortages.
Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO Karen Bowling said last week the hospital is seeing more staff out with positive Covid tests than at any one time during this pandemic.
Eight members of the National Guard were deployed to the hospital Tuesday to help with support services.
The staffing crunch comes at a time when the hospital is at capacity, Bowling said, but it is the same situation around the state as patients have to wait in ERs for a bed to become available.
Bowling has urged residents to come to the hospital’s Emergency Room for treatment only for serious medical issues and to go to primary providers or urgent care centers for non-urgent care, including Covid testing.
Justice also said Wednesday Covid is “not going to just go away” and there will be “continual spinoffs of this variant.”
“When this happens, we hope and pray the spinoff is going to be milder, but what if it didn’t end up milder?” he said. “It could be pretty tough. I believe in my heart we are not through this yet. We have to live with this.”
Living with it, though, means no mandates, he added.
“We’ve got to live with it,” he said. “But we can’t shut down. We can’t do that anymore.”
The bottom line is, the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer people who die, he added.
Justice also said the Food and Drug Administration is no longer authorizing two monoclonal antibody treatments for the Omicron variant because they are ineffective.
Justice said in a statement that “while these monoclonal antibody treatments are no longer authorized for use in West Virginia at this time, there are several other therapies that are currently available, including another brand of monoclonal antibodies and two oral pills that work against the Omicron variant and are approved for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for severe disease, including hospitalization or death.”