Covid deaths jump by 44 in state with Wyoming County adding three

West Virginia counted 44 more Covid deaths in its Tuesday morning report, just one day after the state had eclipsed 6,000 deaths since the pandemic arrived two years ago this March.
The count was high because 36 of the deaths had occurred earlier, between December of last year and the first of February.
Still, the upswing came one day after Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus medical expert, had warned that the state would see more deaths in the next couple of weeks as other Covid-related statistics fell.
On Monday, the cumulative death total was pushed to 6,023 with 31 more deaths added since Friday. And then Tuesday’s report raised that total to 6,067.
Three of the deaths reported Tuesday were from Wyoming County while Greenbrier County, Fayette County, Mercer County and McDowell County each recorded one.
As of Tuesday morning, the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market has counted 1,141 total Covid deaths, with Raleigh and Mercer counties leading all others with 287 and 234 deaths, respectively. Fayette has recorded 169 deaths while Greenbrier is also above the century mark with 131 deaths. The totals in the five other counties are Wyoming (90), Nicholas (86), McDowell (61), Summers (46) and Monroe (37).
The number of active Covid cases in the state fell from 7,262 to 5,951, the second consecutive day that the total has dropped by more than 1,000.
The positive test rate, however, rose again for a second consecutive day, hitting 16.97 percent a day after it had risen from 10.79 to 15.84.
Covid hospitalizations fell from 818 to 806 in the Tuesday report. The number of patients in intensive care units stayed at 191 while the number of patients on a ventilator was up three to 121.
Of all state residents, 53.4 percent are considered fully vaccinated by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Of all adults, 61.5 percent are considered fully vaccinated. And of the 957,643 residents who are fully vaccinated, 403,408 – or 42.1 percent – have received a booster shot.
In its Tuesday report the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 58-year-old female from Cabell County, an 83-year-old male from Hancock County, an 81-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Clay County, a 74-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 58-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 66-year-old female from Monongalia County and an 87-year-old female from Grant County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, a 62-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 93-year-old male from Braxton County, a 76-year-old male from Mingo County, an 87-year-old female from Wood County, a 65-year-old female from Marion County, a 55-year-old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year-old male from Wayne County, a 72-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year-old female from Putnam County, a 72-year-old female from Marshall County, a 93-year-old male from Fayette County, a 69-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year-old male from Harrison County, a 58-year-old female from Gilmer County, a 66-year-old female from Boone County, a 91-year-old female from Cabell County, a 92-year-old female from Barbour County, a 91-year-old female from Randolph County, a 91-year-old male from Mercer County, a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old female from Roane County, a 97-year-old female from Brooke County, an 88-year-old female from Putnam County, a 73-year-old male from Putnam County, a 91-year-old male from Morgan County, a 71-year-old male from Morgan County, a 67-year-old male from Logan County, a 69-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year-old female from Wirt County, a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 71-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year-old female from Hancock County, a 61-year-old female from McDowell County, and a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County. These deaths range from December 2021 through February 2022.