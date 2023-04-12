charleston, w.va. – In its weekly update, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Wednesday that there have been 16 Covid-related deaths since last week’s update, with a total of 8,083 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old female from Jackson County, a 75-year-old male from Jackson County, a 61-year-old female from Lewis County, a 97-year-old female from Mercer County, an 83-year-old female from Putnam County, a 75-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Roane County, an 85-year-old male from Preston County, a 53-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old female from Wood County, a 77-year-old female from Wood County, a 44-year-old female from Roane County, an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 75-year-old female from Raleigh County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.