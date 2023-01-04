Covid-related deaths jumped by 15 in the state’s Wednesday report and hospitalizations climbed to 360 as the highly contagious disease continued running hot in West Virginia, a trend that started around Thanksgiving.
The death tally, which pushed the state’s total to 7,687, included five victims from The Register-Herald’s primary market – an 88-year-old female and a 92-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old male and a 70-year-old male from Greenbrier County and an 80-year-old male from Fayette County.
Active cases remained at 1,439 – identical to where they stood in the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the 21st day above 1,000.
And while the positive test rate dropped from 14.38 percent to 11.29 percent, it was the 10th consecutive day in double digits.
The number of patients hospitalized for Covid added 18 more in the Wednesday report over the previous 24 hours, totaling 360, which was the ninth consecutive day above 300 and the highest count since hitting 378 on Aug. 17.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit jumped from 47 to 56 in the Wednesday report, the fifth in the last six days above 50.
The recent uptick in cases, deaths, hospitalizations and the positive test rate is now testing highs from the late summer surge, but they remain far below the records of last winter when more than a thousand people in each of 10 consecutive days were hospitalized for treatment of the dreaded disease from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5.
– By J. Damon Cain
