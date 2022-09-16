Seven more Covid-related deaths were added to the state’s total in the Friday report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), pushing the state’s total to 7,364 – 63 of which have come in the last week.
In the past month, deaths are up 134 with the rate quickening just recently. The week before last, from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, there were 10 deaths related to the highly contagious disease and 61 deaths in the combined two weeks prior to that, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 1.
In its Friday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Boone County, a 92-year-old male from Harrison County, a 54-year-old male from Mason County, a 76-year-old male from Clay County, an 88-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year-old male from Marion County and a 79-year-old male from Mineral County.
The state’s positive test rate was back in double digits in the Friday report after spending two days at 7.86 percent on Wednesday and 7.82 percent on Tuesday.
Active cases of Covid rose to 2,288 after falling four consecutive days from 3,337 to 2,165.
Hospitalizations dropped to 278 from 297, the lowest that count has been since Sept. 3 when there were 276 people being treated for Covid in hospitals around the state.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit continued falling, down to 44 in the Friday report, down from 49 in Thursday’s report and 58 on Tuesday.
The number of people on a ventilator ticked down to 14 from 15 on Friday.
Nationally, according to The New York Times database, Covid numbers continue to fall. Deaths are down 4 percent over the past 14 days from the two weeks prior, hospitalizations are down 11 percent and new cases are down 28 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.